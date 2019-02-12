Ingredients:
2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken drumsticks and thighs
Flour (enough to fill a large bowl about halfway)
Salt
Pepper
About 3 tbsp granulated garlic
About 3 tbsp spice mix (Dub uses a mix of paprika and chili powder)
Vegetable oil (for frying)
Season chicken with pinches of salt, pepper, granulated garlic and spice mix.
Mix together flour and remaining granulated garlic and spice mix
Dredge chicken in flour mixture. Shake off any excess.
Heat oil. Once it reaches 350 degrees, drop in the chicken.
(Oil should never exceed 350 degrees)
Fry chicken for about 10-15 minutes, until it reaches 200 degrees internally. Chicken will start floating to the top when this happens.
Remove and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.