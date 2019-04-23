23Hoyt’s Executive Chef Cameron Dunlap has been making a name for himself in the Portland area for the creative, delicious dishes he makes using foraged foods. Chef Cam is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen this morning, sharing his recipe for Whole Wheat Maple Blossom Fritters.

23Hoyt’s Executive Chef Cameron Dunlap has been making a name for himself in the Portland area for the creative, delicious dishes he makes using foraged foods. Chef Cam is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen this morning, sharing his recipe for Whole Wheat Maple Blossom Fritters.

Recipe for Whole Wheat Maple Blossom Fritters

Ingredients:

Maple Blossoms (can substitute for apples, peaches, etc.)

2 Cups whole wheat flour

4 Tsp baking powder

2 Tsp cinnamon

2 Tsp salt

4 eggs, whisked

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Cups milk

Powdered Sugar

*Salted maple butter (Recipe below)

Heat frying oil in a large pot

Mix together dry ingredients

Stir in eggs

Stir in lemon juice

Stir in milk

Dip maple blossoms into batter

Drop them in frying oil and fry until golden brown

Plate fritters with powdered sugar and maple butter

Enjoy!

Recipe for salted maple butter:

Combine butter, maple syrup and Jacobsen sea salt in food processor

