23Hoyt’s Executive Chef Cameron Dunlap has been making a name for himself in the Portland area for the creative, delicious dishes he makes using foraged foods. Chef Cam is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen this morning, sharing his recipe for Whole Wheat Maple Blossom Fritters.
Recipe for Whole Wheat Maple Blossom Fritters
Ingredients:
Maple Blossoms (can substitute for apples, peaches, etc.)
2 Cups whole wheat flour
4 Tsp baking powder
2 Tsp cinnamon
2 Tsp salt
4 eggs, whisked
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Cups milk
Powdered Sugar
*Salted maple butter (Recipe below)
Heat frying oil in a large pot
Mix together dry ingredients
Stir in eggs
Stir in lemon juice
Stir in milk
Dip maple blossoms into batter
Drop them in frying oil and fry until golden brown
Plate fritters with powdered sugar and maple butter
Enjoy!
Recipe for salted maple butter:
Combine butter, maple syrup and Jacobsen sea salt in food processor
