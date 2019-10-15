We are in full fall mode here in Portland, and we’re embracing it with open arms! Luckily for food-loving fans of the fall season, so are the restaurants in town. This morning, Kelsey Glasser, owner and sommelier of Arden Wine Bar & Kitchen, is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, celebrating the taste of the season with a squash and brown butter salad.
To learn more about Arden: https://www.ardenpdx.com/
Squash and Brown Butter Salad
Ingredients
1-2 Delicata squash
1/2 cup Roasted Pepitas plus desired spices
1/2 lb. butter (2 sticks)
1/4 cup lemon
1/4 cup shoyu
1 head of frisée lettuce
1 Matsutake Mushrooms, thinly sliced
Olive Oil
Chives to Garnish
Sea Salt
Preparation
1. Clean squash and slice into 1/2 inch pieces.
2. Roast in oven at 425 until tender. Set aside.
3. For the dressing, place butter in pan and brown gently (whisking occasionally) until the milk solids are gone and it smells like almonds. Leave warm to serve.
4. Add the lemon and shoyu, turn off heat, and whisk gently until emulsified. Set aside.
5. For the pepitas, either roast your own or buy pre-roasted. Toss with desired spice blend... we use brown sugar, salt, and a mix of dried peppers - espelette, chimayo and paprika.
6. Toss the frisée in olive oil.
7. Thinly chop the chives.
8. Thinly slice the matsutake mushroom.
To Assemble the Salad
2. Place the squash slices with regular spacing on a large, flat plate.
3. Drizzle the dressing liberally around the plate, on top of the squash.
4. Sprinkle the spiced pepitas on top of that.
5. Place the frisée on top, covering the squash.
6. Sprinkle plate with chives and sea salt
7. Lastly, place the matsutake mushrooms over the top of everything.
7. Serve while squash and dressing are still warm and enjoy!
