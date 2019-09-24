Fall is officially here, and if you’re looking for a dish to warm you up as the weather turns colder, we’ve found it. Michael Littman of Hapa PDX, which opens its first brick and mortar this week, is in Molly’s Kitchen, teaching her how to make a delicious, comforting ramen.
To learn more about Hapa PDX: https://www.hapapdx.us/
To follow Hapa PDX on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hapapdx/
