Michael Campbell is making waves as the new executive chef at the downtown hotspot Headwaters at the Heathman Hotel – but how does he do cooking in our kitchen. MORE’s Molly Riehl invited him over to get his recipe for albondigas, or lamb meatballs.
Albondigas (Spanish meatballs)
1 lb ground lamb (or beef)
2 eggs
1 Tbsp salt
1/2 cup oats
1 Tbsp smoked paprika
2 tsp Aleppo pepper (or black pepper)
2 tsp Urfa chile (or red pepper flakes)
2 tsp dried oregano
4 cloves garlic
For the sauce:
2 small yellow onions
1 poblano pepper
1 can diced tomato
6 cloves garlic
Yogurt topping:
Mix together Greek yogurt, honey and a pinch of salt
Herb salad:
Mix together cabbage, cilantro, mint, parsley, scallion, olive oil, Sherry vinegar and salt.
Use hands to mix together meatball ingredients and form into meatballs.
Place meatballs onto hot skillet and brown on all sides.
Add sauce ingredients and simmer for at least 30 minutes.
Serve and enjoy!
