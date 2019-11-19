Thanksgiving is next week, and as we approach Turkey Day, most of us are concentrating on what we’re going to cook for the big feast – but we still have to eat the day after, don’t we? Molly Riehl invited Cameron Addy, Executive Chef of Lovely Rita at The Hoxton, for a simple, yet impressive, brunch idea.
To learn more about Lovely Rita at The Hoxton, Portland: https://thehoxton.com/oregon/portland/restaurants-and-bars/lovely-rita
Toasted Rice Porridge
Chef’s note: this is more of a technique than a recipe, which you can use with various types of rice.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Take short or medium grain rice and spread on a sheet tray in a very thin layer (the amount of rice that you use will depend on your desired yield: when cooked, you will end up with 4 times the amount of dry rice that you started with)
- Place in the preheated oven and toast until a light golden brown, checking often.
- After rice is toasted, place rice in a blender or food processor and pulse until the rice is very coarsely chopped/broken.
- Combine this rice and your desired flavorful stock (you can use chicken, vegetable, etc.) in a pot -- start with 4 parts stock to 1 part rice. Add a pinch of salt.
- Bring this mixture to a boil (stirring often) and reduce to a low simmer. Once the mixture starts to thicken, top with a lid. Continue to simmer, until the rice is very soft and the porridge has thicken to desired consistency. Feel free to add more stock to adjust the consistency and allow porridge to cook more.
- Season to taste with salt . Get creative with garnishes and toppings. Enjoy!
-Executive Chef Cameron Addy, Lovely Rita at The Hoxton, Portland
