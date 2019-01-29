She’s one of the biggest names in the Portland restaurant scene. James Beard nominee Chef Bonnie Morales is in Molly’s kitchen cooking her world-famous dumplings.
Chef Bonnie’s restaurant Kachinka will be serving her parmesan vareniki during Portland’s Dumpling Week, which runs from February 1-9.
KACHINKA’S PARMESAN VARENIKI
By Chef Bonnie Morales, Kachka and Kachinka
DUMPLING DOUGH
YIELDS DOUGH FOR ABOUT 100 DUMPLINGS MADE BY HAND, 148 WITH A PELMENITSA
3½ cups (450 grams) all-purpose
flour
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 large egg
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons
cold water
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix together the flour and salt. Add the egg, then slowly drizzle in the water. Mix until the dough forms, then knead for 10 minutes, until the dough comes together into a smooth, elastic ball. If you don’t have a mixer, you can do this by hand, but knead for 20 minutes. (And be prepared to sweat!) Wrap the dough in plastic wrap or place in a covered container, and let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
PARMESAN FILLING
YIELDS FILLING FOR ABOUT 100 DUMPLINGS MADE BY HAND, 148 WITH A PELMENITSA
350 grams tvorog (also labeled farmer’s cheese)
1 large egg
¼ cup milk
250 grams grated parmesan cheese
50 grams all-purpose flour
5 grams kosher salt
Place the tvorog, egg, milk, parmesan, flour, and salt in a food processor. Process for several minutes, scraping down the bowl a few times, until the mixture is very, very smooth. The cheese has some graininess, but if you keep processing, it will break down to a warm, smooth mixture.
When you’ve reached this nice, smooth result, transfer the mixture to a covered container. Refrigerate if making ahead.
DUMPLING ASSEMBLY
YIELDS ABOUT 100 DUMPLINGS MADE BY HAND, 148 WITH A PELMENITSA
1 recipe dumpling dough (page 195)
1 recipe filling of your choosing (pages 198–204)
All-purpose flour for rolling
IF USING A PELMENITSA:
Divide the dough into 8 equal balls, and grab a spray bottle of water (or, if you don’t have one, a
dish of water and a pastry brush), a straight-sided rolling pin, and a rimmed baking sheet dusted with flour. Liberally dust the top of your pelmenitsa with flour. Take one ball (leaving the rest covered with a dish towel so they don’t dry out), and roll it out on a lightly floured countertop until it’s slightly larger than your mold. Drape the rolled-out dough over your pelmenitsa, so that it reaches over the ends of the mold. Press or pat the dough lightly so that an imprint of the mold below is made on the dough.
With two spoons, or a pastry bag fitted with a nice wide tip, scoop or pipe a little blob of filling into each of the 37 divots. You’ll need just a heaping teaspoon or so in order to still be able to seal things (don’t get carried away!). When you have piped filling into all the slots, roll out a second piece of dough until it’s slightly larger than your mold. Lightly spray some water over the top of your filled pelmeni, or lightly brush the exposed dough with water if you don’t have a spray bottle, and then gently place the second round of dough over the top. Firmly roll over the top with your rolling pin, several times as needed, to seal the pelmeni and cut the dough between them. Turn the pelmenitsa upside-down over the prepared baking sheet, and nudge the filled dumplings out, separating them with your fingers if needed. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. At this point, the dumplings can be cooked, or frozen for future use (freeze on the baking sheet, then transfer to a sealed plastic bag).
IF YOU DON’T HAVE A PELMENITSA:
Grab a spray bottle of water (or, if you don’t have one, a dish of water and a pastry brush), and
a rimmed baking sheet dusted with flour. Take one-quarter of the dough (leaving the rest lightly
covered with a dish towel so it doesn’t dry out), and roll it out on a lightly floured countertop until it’s the thickness of fresh pasta sheets—just shy of being transparent.
FOR TORTELLINI-STYLE HAND-SHAPED DUMPLINGS:
Take a 2-inch round cutter (or a drinking glass), and cut out rounds of dough. Using two spoons, a small scoop, or a pastry bag, fill each round of dough with a generous blob of filling—about 2 teaspoons. Brush or mist the edges of the dough with water, then fold the round into a half-circle, pressing the edges to seal. Take the edges and pull them to each other, pinching to seal in a tortellini shape. As you shape a few dumplings, you’ll get a sense of how much filling you can stuff into each dumpling and still seal it. Transfer the shaped dumplings to your prepared baking sheet, and gather the scraps together back into a ball. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling, rerolling the scraps at the end after they’ve rested. At this point, the dumplings can
be cooked, or frozen for future use (freeze on the baking sheet, then transfer to a sealed plastic bag).
FOR A POTSTICKER MOLD:
Use the cutting edge of the dumpling mold to cut out rounds of dough. Brush or mist the edges of the dough with water, place the dough in your dumpling press, and, using two spoons, a small scoop, or a pastry bag, fill the round of dough with a generous blob of filling—about 2 teaspoons. Press the dumpling mold firmly closed to seal. Transfer the shaped dumplings to your prepared baking sheet, and gather the scraps together back into a ball. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling, rerolling the scraps at the end after they’ve rested. At this point, the dumplings can be cooked, or frozen for future use (freeze on the baking sheet, then transfer to a sealed plastic bag).
COOKING AND SERVING DUMPLINGS
Dumplings
Butter
Vinegar
Salt
Caesar Smetana
Thinly Shredded Romaine Heart
Breadcrumbs
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the dumplings, about 20 pelmenitsa-sized per person (12 to 15 per person if they’re larger). Adjust the heat as needed to maintain a healthy-but-not-too-vigorous boil. While the dumplings cook, give a few good stirs, making sure to get your spoon all the way to the bottom of the pot to free any dumplings that may have stuck to the bottom. Cook until the dumplings rise to the surface, and then for 1 more minute (this will take 4 to 5 minutes for pelmenitsa-sized and slightly longer for the larger hand-shaped, depending upon the heat of your burner and whether your dumplings are fresh or frozen). If you’re not certain whether they’re done, remove a dumpling, and cut it in half. Meat fillings should be cooked through, and non-meat fillings should be hot in the center.
While the dumplings are cooking, prepare a mixing bowl to dress your dumplings. For each serving of dumplings, place a light splash of white vinegar, a knob of butter and a pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. When the dumplings are cooked, skim them out of the boiling water with a slotted spoon or drain in a colander, shaking off the residual water. Place them in the prepared bowl, and toss—the softened butter and vinegar will come together with the heat of the dumpling and the motion of stirring, emulsifying into a sauce. Keep whirling them around in the bowl until all of the butter is incorporated. Transfer the dressed dumplings into a dish and top with a healthy amount of Caesar Smetana (recipe to follow), Butter Toasted Bread Crumbs (recipe to follow), and thinly shredded heart of romaine.
CAESAR SMETANA
2 ea smoked sprats, finely minced into a paste
1 ea garlic cloves, finely minced into a paste
1 tbsp dijon mustard
1/2 tbsp fresh ground black pepper
1/2 oz grated parmesan cheese
1 cup European style cultured sour cream
Lemon juice and salt to taste
Whisk everything together until uniform. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.
TOASTED BREADCRUMBS
¼ cup unsalted butter
½ cup freshly made, unseasoned breadcrumbs (we use rye but other bread is ok)
salt
Melt butter in sauté pan on medium heat until liquid and starting to foam. Add breadcrumbs, continuously stirring over medium heat until golden brown. Transfer breadcrumbs to paper towel and season with salt while still warm. When cool, transfer to airtight container. Best if used same day.
Link for pelmenitsa mold:
Link for pelmenitsa mold:
