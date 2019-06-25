This fall, Chef Ólafur Agústsson is bringing a taste of Iceland to Portland with the highly anticipated social hotel, KEX. Along with rooms where you can stay the night, KEX will feature a restaurant, a music venue and a rooftop bar. At this rooftop bar, Chef Oli plans to serve delicious, traditional potato waffles. He’s sharing the recipe with us this morning.
To stay updated on the progress of Portland’s KEX Hotel: https://www.instagram.com/kexportland/
Potato Waffles with Skyr and Smoked Trout
Serves 4
For the waffles:
3 potatoes, peeled
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Butter or spray oil for the waffle iron
Special equipment: waffle iron
In a large bowl, grate the peeled potatoes with a box grater. Add the shredded cheese, flour and baking powder and mix until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste, mix and set aside. Heat the waffle iron and brush with melted butter or oil. When waffle iron is hot, add a 1/3 cup potato mixture and griddle for 4 to 8 minutes, until the waffle is golden and the edges are slightly browned. Repeat with remaining potato batter. Plate and serve with toppings.
For the topping:
Smoked trout (or substitute with gravlax)
Skyr (can be found at most specialty grocery stores)
Fresh dill
Fresh microgreens (optional)
Fresh horseradish
To each waffle, add a slice of smoked trout and a generous dollop of skyr. Sprinkle with fresh dill and microgreens, then shred fresh horseradish with a microplane atop each waffle. Serve immediately.
