Kyra Bussanich makes Portland proud. She’s the only four-time winner of “Cupcake Wars” on the Food Network. She also has two local shops that offer some of the most mouthwatering baked goods in the area. Kyra does it all gluten-free. Today, she’s in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, showing us how to make a delicious, after-school snack.

To learn more about Kyra’s Bake Shop: https://kyrasbakeshop.com

To follow Kyra’s Bake Shop on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kyrasbakeshop/

To make galettes:

Preheat oven to 350

Grab some refrigerated pizza dough and fill it with your choice of filling!

We used:

Cubed ham and shredded cheese, topped with grainy Dijon mustard

Rotisserie chicken, BBQ sauce and frozen fire-roasted corn kernels

Spinach artichoke dip

Fold the edges of the pizza dough over the filling and brush with egg yolk or olive oil

Place your galettes on a baking sheet and pop into the oven until golden brown (about 25 minutes)

Enjoy!

