Lyf Gildersleeve is widely considered the top fishmonger in Portland, and for good reason. The owner of Flying Fish Company has built a reputation for his sustainably sourced and super delicious seafood. Lyf joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen to show us all how simple and delicious cooking mussels can be.
To learn more about Lyf’s plans for Flying Fish Company: https://www.flyingfishportland.com/
Curried mussels:
1 lb of mussels
1 tbs of coconut oil
1/2 leek sliced thin
1 tsp of curry paste
1/2 cup of coconut milk
1 tsp of fish sauce
1/2 tsp of palm sugar
1 tsp of lime juice
Cilantro for garnish
Directions:
Cook the leeks in the coconut oil, add curry paste and stir until fragrant. Add mussels, coconut milk, fish sauce, palm sugar and lime juice, cover until mussels open up. Garnish with cilantro and enjoy!
