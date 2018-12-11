Want to wow your guests next time you have company over for dinner? Cook fish like a James Beard-nominated chef. Chef Justin Woodward of Castagna and OK Omens shows MORE’s Molly Riehl a surprisingly simple, but incredibly delicious, recipe for fish en papillote.
Chef Justin Woodward’s recipe:
Rock fish “en papillote”
2 fillets of rock fish
Assortment of vegetables; use as many or as little as you wish.
1 bulb fennel sliced
2 shallots sliced
5 turnips quartered
1 celery root cut into batons
3 scallions but into batons
1 grapefruit segmented
2 Tbs butter
Citrus
One grapefruit, segmented
Juice of 1 lime
A bunch of mustard greens
Fine salt
Finishing salt
Olive oil for finishing
Preheat oven to 500f
Season fish. Wrap fish filets, vegetables and aromatics in parchment add butter. Staple shut and bake for 7 mins. Dress mustard greens in olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Open packets of fish carefully as not to burn yourself from the escaping steam, finish with olive oil and finishing salt
Serve fish and vegetables along side dressed greens.
