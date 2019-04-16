Cast Iron Pan Paella
Ingredients:
1/4 each small diced onion (white & red)
2-3 green onion, or chives thinly sliced for garnish (can substitute chopped parsley)
1 cup sofrito (sauce made of onions, garlic, red pepper with canned tomatoes, saffron, and smoked sweet paprika simmered and puréed. If you do not want to make the sauce beforehand, you can use all the base ingredients and add to the paella for a more rustic look, which will save you time.)
1 cup Spanish bomba rice
4 cups chicken broth
1/2 pound chorizo sausage (if using Spanish, hard-cased chorizo made sure to chop up into small chunks)
1/2 pound clams
Kosher salt, black pepper, saffron, paprika (preferably Pimenton de la Vera), sea salt, blended oil, extra virgin olive oil
1 Lemon, sliced into wedges, seeds removed
Instructions:
In a small pot warm up the broth with a pinch of salt & saffron on medium high. Turn cast iron pan on medium high heat and allow to get hot. Once the broth has reached a simmer, drop the clams into the broth until they begin to open up. Once cooked, using a slotted spoon remove the cooked clams and set aside. Make sure to keep the broth!
While clams are cooking and pan has heated up, sear lemon wedges from cast iron pan and remove. Drizzle enough oil to coat the cast iron pan with; add chorizo; season with kosher salt. Cook roughly 90 percent of the way done; remove chorizo from pan to save for later. Leave all that good flavor in the pan imparted by the chorizo and add onions, kosher salt, a pinch of saffron (if you’re tight on saffron, focus on the saffron being in the broth) and a pinch of paprika. Allow the onions to cook for a minute, stirring the seasoning to be even throughout the ingredients in the pan. Add chopped garlic and stir until all ingredients are evenly seasoned; make sure there is enough oil to coat all ingredients, if not add a splash of oil to the pan. Allow onions and garlic to soften; add rice. Stir rice to mix evenly with other ingredients; allow to toast for one minute. Add sherry and sofrito (or tomatoes) to pan, stir to mix evenly. Make sure rice mix is level throughout the pan. Do not stir or move rice anymore.
Pour broth over rice mixture and allow to reduce at a simmer until rice has completely absorbed the broth and is almost fully cooked. Distribute cooked chorizo and clams on top of paella evenly and allow to heat up as the final liquid is absorbed to cook rice. Take off heat once rice is fully cooked and there is no more liquid in the pan.
To finish, garnish with sea salt, chopped scallions/chives/parsley, and grilled lemons. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over everything. Have your guests squeeze the lemons over everything and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.