How do you take an ordinary breakfast sandwich and make it egg-cellent? Just ask the man behind one of Portland’s most popular breakfast spots, Fred Egg I’m in Love. That’s what MORE’s Molly Riehl did. She had the chef/owner Jace Krause in her kitchen to show her how it’s done.
Fried Egg I’m in Love opens its first brick-and-mortar location January 24th on SE Hawthorne Blvd.
For information on the grand opening: https://www.facebook.com/events/362018811264631/
THE YOLKO ONO
By Jace Krause, Chef/Owner of Fried Egg I'm In Love
Yields 6 sandwiches
Sandwich Ingredients:
12 Slices Fresh sourdough bread
Fresh pesto (recipe below)
6 Breakfast sausage patties (recipe below, or use your favorite store-bought breakfast sausage patties)
6 Eggs
Shredded Parmesan cheese
Butter
Ground black pepper
Cayenne
PESTO
1 tightly packed cup fresh Basil leaves
2/3 cup shredded Parmesan
1/4 cup pignolias (pine nuts)
2/3 cup olive oil
1 heaping tbsp minced garlic
3/4 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp finely ground black pepper
Pack the basil in a food processor, then add all the other ingredients. Pulse the food processor in 2 second increments until all ingredients start to come together. Scrape sides, then turn the processor on for about 30 seconds. Scrape sides again, then another 30 seconds. Repeat until you have a smooth, spreadable texture. Adjust oil and salt to taste.
BREAKFAST SAUSAGE
1 lb raw plain ground pork sausage
1/2 large yellow onion, roughly chopped
1 tsp yellow mustard
1 tsp minced garlic
1/2 tsp paprika
dash of sea salt
dash of dried oregano (sub fresh if available)
pinch black pepper
Place the ground pork sausage in a large mixing bowl. If you have a stand mixer, you may use that instead. In a food processor, add all other ingredients. Pulse the food processor until the onion mixture is an orange slushy puree. Add onion puree to the sausage and mix thoroughly. The sausage will turn from pink to orange when properly mixed. Divide the sausage into 6 equal sized balls, and roll until compact.
SANDWICH PREP, COOKING and ASSEMBLY
Prep your bread in advance by buttering the outside, and spreading an even amount of pesto on the other side. Be sure to cover all of the bread. When you are ready to cook, place the butter side down on the grill and let the bread toast at a medium low heat. Dust with shredded parmesan. You want the bread to have some nice brown color on it. These can all be done in advance and set aside right before you cook the egg and sausage.
On medium high heat, cook the sausage. Place a sausage ball on the grill and press with a strong metal spatula. Press the sausage into patties that will match the size of your bread (you can also form the patties by hand, prior to cooking). The sausage will naturally shrink while cooking, so make your patties slightly larger than your bread. You can cook all the sausages at once and then place them on the toasted bread. Cook your meat to 145 F and make sure you get some crispy charred bits on each side for texture.
Cook your eggs, one per sandwich. Crack each egg into your skillet and break the whites to increase the surface area to match the size of bread. Dust with fresh black pepper and a dash of cayenne. When the whites are just becoming opaque, flip the egg and let cook for another 1 minute for over easy, or 2 minutes for over medium.
Place the eggs on top of the sausage, and then finish by assembling the bread on top to complete the sandwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.