We may have rung in 2019 more than a month ago, but this month, we have another reason to celebrate a fresh start. February 5 marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year. MORE’s Molly Riehl invited the chef/owner of SeaSweets Poke Ian Hung, who was born in Taiwan, to celebrate in our favorite way: in her kitchen.
To learn more about SeaSweets Poke: https://www.seasweetspoke.com/
Golden Cabbage
½ Head of Napa Cabbage – sliced 1 inch
Salt as needed
For Dressing:
4 oz apple
4 oz carrot
4 oz sugar
4 oz rice vinegar
2 oz miso
2 cloves garlic
1 TB Sesame Oil
4 oz Water
Directions:
Salt Cabbage (roughly 5%-10% of salt by weight) and mix. Let sit for 15-20 minutes to draw water out. Blend all dressing ingredients until smooth. Rinse cabbage with a little water to wash off excess salt and squeeze out as much moisture as possible
Marinate cabbage in dressing for at least an hour – better after a day or two
Cold Sesame Noodles
2 Chicken breasts
1 Pack noodles – cooked and cooled
½ English Cucumber – julienne
1 medium carrot – grated or julienne
2 Egg Crepes – julienne
For Sauce:
3 TB Tahini
4 TB Water
2 TB white sugar or mirin
2 TB rice vinegar
1 TB Soy Sauce
¼ cup sliced scallion
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Chili Oil
Directions:
Chicken
Bring pot of water to low simmer. Place chicken breast in – never let water boil Poach until just cooked through – about 20-25 minutes. Shock Chicken in ice bath for 3-5 minutes then take out and shred.
Sauce
Mix 4 TB of poaching liquid or warm water with tahini until smooth. The texture and consistency of tahini should change and become smoother/airier. Add sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, scallion, cilantro and continue mixing.
Add desired amount of chili oil last.
To plate:
Arrange noodles, cucumbers, carrots, egg, and shredded chicken in bowl. Sauce as desired.
