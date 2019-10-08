Every Tuesday, Molly Riehl invites a local chef into her kitchen to teach us a recipe we can make at home. This week, instead of a local chef, she’s invited a very good friend of local chefs. Geoff Latham owns Nicky USA, one of the premiere purveyors of meat in the Pacific Northwest. This morning, he’s getting wild with game with a venison loin.
To learn more about Nicky USA: http://www.nickyusa.com/
