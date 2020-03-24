In My Kitchen: Normandie’s Chef Heather Kintler makes Madeleines

(KPYV) - Chef Heather Kintler of Normandie stops by Molly Riehl’s kitchen to teach us how to make Madeleine cookies.
To learn more about Normandie and its pick-up menu: https://normandiepdx.com/
Madeleines
4 1/3 cup flour
2 1/4 cup sugar
2 1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup honey
1 1/4 Tbs baking powder
A good pinch of salt
A dozen eggs
1 tbsp minced thyme (optional)
Melt brown sugar, butter and honey in a small saucepan over medium heat, just until sugar is dissolved. Stir in minced thyme if using. Let cool to room temperature. Sift the dry ingredients together and set aside. Cream the white sugar and eggs together in a mixer until quadrupled in volume, should be very pale and fluffy, 8 -10 minutes. Transfer to a very large bowl. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the egg mixture in three increments. The idea is not to deflate the batter too much. Next, gently fold in the melted brown sugar, honey and butter mixture in three increments as well, making sure each round is completely incorporated before adding more. It will take a minute to achieve this.
Traditionally this recipe is baked in a madeleine pan, which is shell shaped. A small muffin pan will also work, the resulting cake may not be as fluffy, but still delicious.
The batter needs to be rested 30-60 minutes in the refrigerator. When resting time is almost up, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease the madeleine or muffin tin with pan spray and fill each well with 1 Tbsp of batter. Bake 10 -12 minutes, they will take a bit less time if you happen to have a convection oven. They are done when the tops spring back slightly when pressed with your fingertips. Best enjoyed right after baking!
Calvados Caramel
1 cup of sugar
2 cups water
1/4 of Calvados (can also substitute bourbon)
In a heavy shallow pot gently over medium heat dissolve the sugar. It's ok to swirl and shake the pan but avoid stirring with a utensil. It will take roughly 10 minutes for the sugar to dissolve. If the heat is too high the sugar will smoke and the sugar will get too dark. You are looking for a light amber color. When all the sugar is dissolved, remove the pan from the heat and slowly add the water. Be careful to do it slowly as the caramel may pop a little. If you are using Calvados add it now. Place the pan back on the heat and raise to medium high. Reduce the caramel for about 10 minutes. Let cool.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.