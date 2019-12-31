As we end 2019, there is a lot to look forward to in 2020. One is a restaurant called Bar King, set to open this spring. The husband-wife dream team behind it, Chef Shaun and Jamie King, join Molly Riehl in her kitchen to celebrate the delicious things to come in the new year.
To follow along with Bar King: https://www.instagram.com/barkingpdx/
To learn more about Voysey: https://www.instagram.com/voyseypdx/
The Janou
(Note from Jamie: All ingredients except lemon dashi can be purchased at 11th Ave Liquors)
1oz Ransom Old Tom Gin.
.5 oz Pamplemouse Rose by Combier.
.25 oz Amargo Vallet. (a bitter liquor coming from mexico that uses real angostura root!)
.25 oz of house made cinnamon simple syrup.
A few drops of lemon dashi
Make a peel from a fresh grapefruit, and with the skin outward, express the oils into your coupe/flute
in your mixing glass, put the grapefruit peel along with the measured spirits into glass. add ice and stir until cold and strain into coupe/flute. no ice chips please!
top with sparkling cava, (we used DiBone Brut Cava) and grate cinnamon stick over finished cocktail.
It's named Janou after Nikkie's grandmother in Affair to Remember. the cocktail reminds me of an affair to remember due to the scene about drinking pink champagne. We made pink gin (gin and bitters) and put in into bubbles for a twist on the idea. I also added grapefruit which is really ripe right now and that always reminds me of my grandmother who I am very close with... so, naming it after the Grandmother they visit in Affair to Remember makes the most sense to me!
For Cinnamon syrup- break up and grate cinnamon sticks into one cup of water. get it to simmer. When you start really smelling the cinnamon open up in the heated water add one cup of sugar. continue to let steep for more intense flavor. we use 1:1 ratio here.
