Have you ever heard of the Sous Vide cooking method? It’s been a staple in restaurants for a while, but it’s recently becoming more popular at home. If anyone knows how to teach a home cook how to cook Sous Vide, it’s this week’s guest in Molly’s kitchen. You could say local food blogger Chelsea Cole wrote the book on it.
Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Burgers
Ingredients
1 pound 85/15 ground beef
2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
⅓ cup cream cheese, softened
¼ cup cooked bacon, crumbled
2 tbsp shredded cheddar cheese
1 jalapeño, seeded and ribs removed, minced
Directions
Get immersion circulator setup and start preheating water bath to 132 degrees F.
In a large bowl, add the ground beef, salt, and pepper. Mix with your hands until salt and pepper are evenly distributed.
Divide the meat into 8 equal sized balls. Press flat into relatively thin circles, just shy of ½ inch.
Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl.
Spoon a quarter of the cream cheese mixture onto each of four of the patties, leaving about ¾ of an inch around the edge free of cream cheese.
Place a patty that hasn’t been topped with the cream cheese mixture over the top of one that has. Pinch the edges together and reshape to seal in the cheese and bacon. Repeat with remaining patties.
Add to bag and remove the air using the water displacement method. Add the bag to the water bath and cook for 45 minutes to 2 ½ hours.
Preheat a cast iron skillet over high heat.
Remove burgers from water bath and bag. Sear in hot skillet on both sides until browned.
Let rest on cutting board for 5 minutes. Serve on a bun with your favorite toppings.
***NOTE: If you do not have Sous Vide equipment, you can follow the recipe to create the patties and then cook them whatever way you prefer.
To learn more about Chelsea Cole and her cookbook: https://aducksoven.com/
