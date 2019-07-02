It’s a sweet day in Molly Riehl’s kitchen! This morning’s guest is responsible for some of the best frozen desserts you’ll find in the Rose City. Ruby Jewel’s own Lisa Herlinger is sharing some delicious ways to elevate your ice cream eating experience.
To learn more about Ruby Jewel: http://www.rubyjewel.com/
Caramelized Krispies
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
2 Tbsp kosher salt/vanilla bean salt
2 cups Rice Krispies
How to Make
Preheat the oven to 350.
Place sugar, water and salt in a large sauce pan
Cook to 240 degrees over medium heat
Remove from heat. Pour the krispies into sauce pan.
Stir gently to coat with syrup
Portion the krispies in a single layer on a sprayed, parchment-lined sheet pan
Cook until lightly browned - 10 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes
Allow to cool and then gently break up any large clumps with your hands
Rosemary Pecans
Ingredients
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups pecan (or other favorite nut) halves or pieces
2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
Directions:
Step 1
Stir the brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt into a bowl. Add the pecans and toss to coat.
Step 2
Transfer the pecans to a rimmed baking sheet and arrange in a single layer. Bake, stirring occasionally, until toasted, 10 to 12 minutes.
Step 3
Add the rosemary and toss to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.
This pairs well with vanilla bean ice cream and a little caramel sauce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.