Every Tuesday, Molly Riehl invites a local chef into her kitchen to teach us a recipe we can recreate at home. Today’s chef made a bit of a trek to come see her, all the way from the Oregon Coast. The Stephanie Inn’s Executive Chef Aaron Bedard is sharing his recipe for crab cakes.
To learn more about the Guest Chef Dinner Series at the Stephanie Inn: https://stephanieinn.com/guest-chef-series/
Fresh Dungeness Crab Cakes with Lemon Aioli
Crab Cakes:
½ pound Dungeness crab meat
4 ounces prawns
4 tbsp heavy cream
½ lemon, juice and zest
1 tbsp chopped chives
1 tbsp chopped parsley
In a food processor, combine prawns, heavy cream, lemon juice and zest. Puree until smooth. Remove and place in mixing bowl. Add crab meat, chives and parsley. Mix until just fully incorporated. Scoop out 1 ounce portions into a saute pan heated to medium heat. Saute until golden brown on both sides.
Lemon Aioli:
2 egg yolks
1 lemon, juice and zest
1 clove garlic, minced
½ tsp Dijon mustard
½ cup Durant Estate Arbequina olive oil
In a bowl, add yolks, lemon juice and zest, garlic and mustard. Stir until frothy. Slowly add olive oil until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Enjoy!
