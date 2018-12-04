Every week, we invite one of Portland’s top chefs into our kitchen to show us how to cook a meal you can make at home. This week, we’re having double the fun. Sugarpine Drive-In’s Emily Cafazzo and Ryan Domingo are showing Molly Riehl how to make a mouthwatering meatloaf inspired by mom.
Sugarpine is open through the winter, Thursday to Sunday, from 11am – 7pm.
For more information: https://sugarpinedrivein.com/
Smoky Meatloaf Recipe
prep time: ~ 1 hour
cook time: ~ 1.5 hour
yield: 2 meat loaves
Ingredients
· 2 tbsp celery seeds
· 2 tbsp fennel seeds
· 2 tbsp black peppercorns
· 2 star anise pod, broken
· 1 tbsp garlic powder
· 1 tbsp onion powder
· 1/4 cup vegetable oil
· 1.25 cup yellow onion, small dice
· 1.25 cup fennel bulb, small dice
· 1.25 cup celery rib, small dice
· 1.25 cup leek, thinly sliced
· 1/4 cup confit garlic, smushed
· 3/4 cup sweet pimentón de la vera (smoked spanish paprika)
· 1 pound diced bacon
· 5 pounds ground beef chuck
· 2.5 lb ground pork
· 6 large eggs, beaten
· 3/8 cup pure maple syrup
· 1 quart toasted bread crumbs
· almost 1/2 cup kosher salt
Method
Step 1
preheat the oven to 350°. in a pan, lightly toast the fennel seed, peppercorns, celery seed, and star anise. combine in a spice grinder and grind to a powder.
Step 2
spread diced bacon on a sheet pan and cook in the oven at 375 f, stirring every 5 minutes, until rendered and browned. strain bacon and reserve bacon fat.
Step 3
in a large skillet, reheat the bacon fat. add the onion, fennel, leeks & celery and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften. add garlic, pimentón and the ground spices and cook for a few more minutes. remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.
Step 4
in a large bowl, mix the bacon with the ground beef and pork. mix in the eggs and maple syrup followed by the vegetable mixture, bread crumbs and salt.
Step 5
divide the meat mixture into 2 ea 1/3 pans or loaf pans and set them on opposite sides of a large rimmed baking sheet. bake for about 1 hour depending on thickness of loaf, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of each loaf registers 160°. press loaves overnight in the fridge. cut the meat loaf into ¾” thick slices.
Make ahead
The baked meat loaf can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
