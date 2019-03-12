March is Women’s History Month, and MORE is celebrating by inviting some of Portland’s biggest boss lady chefs into Molly’s kitchen. Chef Anh Luu is the chef/owner of Tapalaya. She’s showing Molly how to make her go-to when she cooks at home: a Vietnamese soup inspired by her mom.
Vietnamese Soup ~ Pickled Mustard Greens & Pork Spare Rib Soup
From Anh Luu of Tapalaya
March 2019
Can be served with rice or noodles
Makes 4-6 servings
Before starting to cook, turn your broiler on!
Ingredients:
1 large onion
1 shallot
4 oz ginger
1 lb pork spare ribs
2 Cups pickled mustard greens
2 Cups fresh mustard greens or bok choy
1 Cup cherry or grape tomatoes
2 Tbs Fish sauce
½ a lime (to squeeze in at the end)
3 Qts water
Directions:
- First, you want to make sure all your veggies and meat are diced up. Cut onion in half and save 1 half for later, do the same with the shallot and ginger. Medium dice the half onion and shallots (about a half inch cube), mince the half ginger, rough chop the pickled and fresh mustard greens (or bok choy), and slice the tomatoes in half.
- Chop pork spare ribs into individual riblets.
- Put the half ginger, shallot, and onion on a sheet pan and put into the broiler and broil until a black char starts to form on the top (about 10-15 minutes). They just need a little char but don’t have to be cooked all the way through since they are going in the soup.
- In a medium sized pot add a couple tablespoons of oil. Remove the veggies from the broiler that have been charred and sauté them in the oil (the onions, ginger, and shallots) until fragrant. Add pickled mustard greens and sauté for 5 more minutes.
- Add pork spare ribs and sauté until the pork looks cooked on the outside.
- Add water, tomatoes, and fish sauce. Bring to a boil.
- Simmer on medium until the pork is tender ( about 45 mins to 1 hour).
- Add squeeze of fresh lime juice!
- Taste for salt, if needed. If more salt is desired then add more fish sauce.
- Serve over steamed rice or noodles.
- Enjoy!
