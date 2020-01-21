Portland is known for its vegan-friendliness, and Chef Aaron Adams has been playing a major role in that with his plant-based restaurants, Farm Spirit and Fermenter. Chef Aaron and Executive Chef of Farm Spirit Scott Winegard are in Molly Riehl’s kitchen to teach her their tips for fermentation.
To learn more about Farm Spirit: https://www.farmspiritpdx.com/
To learn more about Fermenter: https://www.fermenterpdx.com/
Sauerkraut Recipe
Shredded, chopped, sliced cabbage
2% Real Salt
- Wash your cabbage, shred and weigh on a scale.
- Weigh out 2% of its weight in salt.
- Mix together thoroughly. Let sit for a while to let the juices come out.
- Pound or massage the shredded produce. Pack into the fermenting vessel.
- Make sure you extract enough brine to completely cover with liquid.
- Cover the ferment with plastic wrap and enough weights to keep everything under the brine.
- Make sure to wipe down the sides of the vessel and that no solids are floating on top.
- Cover with a cloth and label your vessel with the date and name of the contents.
- Ferment until desired pH and flavor is achieved.
