Elizabeth Golay, owner and executive chef of the local South Indian restaurant Tiffin Asha, fell in love with South Indian food after falling in love with a South Indian woman, who is now her wife. Now Chef Elizabeth is helping the rest of us fall in love with South Indian food with her delicious dessert, coconut ladoo.
COCONUT LADOO & SAFFRON SCENTED WARM CASHEW MILK (SERVES 5-10)
-FOR THE LADOO-
½ C. sugar
1 ½ C. unsweetened fresh coconut
1 C. coconut milk
¼ Tea. cardamom powder
Pinch sea salt
8 drops rose water
-FOR THE COCONUT ROSE DUST-
1 C. fine ground unsweetened dried coconut
3 ½ Tea. white sugar
1 TB. dried rose petals (crushed)
-FOR THE SAFFRON SCENTED WARM CASHEW MILK-
¾ C. raw cashews (soaked for 2 hours in 1 C. water)
1 ¼ C. water
3 TB. white sugar
8 strands saffron
Pinch sea salt
1) Start the cashew milk by soaking cashews in water for 2 hours. Drain, rinse and set aside.
2) For the ladoo combine sugar, coconut, coconut milk, cardamom and sea salt in a sauce pan and simmer on a low heat stirring regularly with a heat-proof spatula until liquidcompletely evaporates and mixture becomes thick. The consistency should look similar to mash potatoes.
3) Remove from heat and add rose water. Stir well to combine. Completely cool mixture in the refrigerator.
TIFFIN ASHA ELIZABETH GOLAY
4) While ladoo mixture is cooling, make the coconut rose dust by combining dried unsweetened coconut, sugar and crushed rose petals in a bowl. Set aside.
5) Once ladoo is completely cooled, scoop out about 1 ounce of ladoo mix and roll into a ball. Continue this until all the mix is rolled.
6) Work in small amounts, toss each ladoo in the coconut rose dust. Continue this process until all the ladoos are coated with the dust. Refrigerate ladoos until ready to serve.
7) To make the saffron scented warm cashew milk, combine soaked cashews and 1 ¼ Cup water in a blender and blend until completely smooth. Run milk through a fine meshstrainer to remove any cashew granules. Set milk aside.
3) In a saucepan combine cashew milk, sugar, saffron and sea salt. Turn heat to medium-low, whisking regularly, making sure to keep milk from scorching and lump free. Heatjust until sugar is dissolved and milk is warm.
4) To serve, pour 1-2 ounces of warm cashew milk into a serving bowl and place 1-2 ladoos on top of the milk. Enjoy!
(makes 10/ 1 ounce ladoos)
