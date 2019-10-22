A local food truck is a big hit with Oscar winners, Grammy nominees and Trail Blazer superstars. Trap Kitchen opened in Portland almost two years ago and was recently featured on Matthew McConaughey’s web series, “Talk Turkey.” This morning, they’re in Molly Riehl’s kitchen with their famous Trap Mac recipe.
TRAP MAC
Ingredients:
8oz uncooked elbow noodles
½ tsp Cajun seasoning
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp salt
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1 jar queso dip
8 oz sour cream
8oz shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
8oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese
8oz shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Put elbow noodles in boiling water with salt and olive oil and let cook for 8-10 minutes
Drain water
Mix hot noodles with seasonings, cream of mushroom soup, cheddar cheese soup, queso dip, sour cream, entire bag of sharp white cheddar cheese and a handle of both sharp cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese
Pour into casserole dish
Cover the noodles with the remaining sharp cheddar cheese and mozzarella
Place in 425 degree oven for 20-30 minutes, until the cheese is golden and sides are crispy
Enjoy!
To follow Trap Kitchen PDX: https://www.instagram.com/trapkitchenpdx/?hl=en
To watch the Talk Turkey episode with Trap Kitchen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VM3duQSIU3U
