Have you ever had people over for dinner and couldn’t figure out to serve as an appetizer? Serve this! This morning, in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, Trifecta Tavern’s Executive Chef Chris Diminno shows us a dish that’s a trifecta – if you will – of deliciousness. This burrata dish is easy, quick and indulgent.
Burrata, Country Bread, and Maitake mushrooms
Makes 2 portions
2ea 4oz pieces Burrata
4 ea maitake mushrooms, whole
2 slices Ken’s Artisan Country Bread
1 T chopped garlic
1 T chopped shallot
2T butter
1 oz soy sauce
1 oz black vinegar
1 oz balsamic vinegar
1t chopped parsley
1t sliced chives
Salt and pepper
Arbequina Olive oil
Grana Padano, for grating
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Season 2 slices of bread with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Place in oven or on a hot grill to toast
- In an ovenproof dish, add the Burrata and season with salt, pepper and olive oil. Place in oven for 4 minutes just to barely melt. Set aside.
- In a hot sauté pan on the stove top, add olive oil and mushrooms. Season well with salt and pepper and sear on all sides. Place pan in hot oven and cook until mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes.
- When cooked, remove pan from oven and place back on stove top. Add the butter, shallots, and garlic. Cook until translucent, then add black vinegar, balsamic, and soy sauce. Bring to boil and reduce until thick. Add the herbs and remove from heat.
- Place each slice of toasted bread in separate bowls. Top the bread with the melted Burrata. Split the mushrooms up between the two plates and pour over remaining sauce. Finish my grating Grana Padano over each dish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.