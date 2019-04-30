Eight years ago, Kim and Tyler Malek opened a little ice cream cart in Portland, and in less than a decade, the two cousins have grown their adventurous, delicious flavors into the giant that is Salt & Straw. Now you can make those fun and fancy flavors at home with the “Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook” out today!
Tyler, the head ice cream maker, joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen to teach her how to make his Arbequina Olive Oil Ice Cream, which he calls “the new vanilla.”
To learn more about the “Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook”: https://saltandstraw.com/product/ice-cream-cookbook/
To meet Tyler: https://saltandstraw.com/tour-schedule/
Recipe for Arbequina Olive Oil Ice Cream
Ice Cream Base
Ingredients:
½ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons dry milk powder
¼ teaspoon xanthan gum
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1 1/3 cups whole milk
1 1/3 cups heavy cream
Combine the sugar, dry milk, and xanthan gum in a small bowl and stir well.
Pour the corn syrup into a medium pot and stir in the whole milk. Add the sugar mixture and immediately whisk vigorously until smooth. Set the pot over medium heat and cook, stirring often and adjusting the heat if necessary to prevent a simmer, until the sugar has fully dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.
Add the cream and whisk until fully combined. Transfer the mixture to an airtight container and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 6 hours, or for even better texture and flavor, 24 hours. Stir the base back together if it separates during the resting time. The base can be further stored in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months. (Just be sure to fully thaw the frozen base before using it.)
Arbequina Olive Oil
Ingredients:
3 cups Ice Cream Base, very cold
¼ cup Red Ridge Farm Arbequina olive oil (order it online!) or another grassy olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Put the ice cream base, olive oil, and salt into a bowl and whisk until the oil is well dispersed; there will still be visible little droplets on the surface. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and turn on the machine. Churn just until the mixture has the texture of soft-serve.
Quickly transfer the ice cream, scraping every last delicious drop from the machine, into freezer-friendly containers. Cover with parchment paper, pressing it to the surface of the ice cream so it adheres, then cover with a lid. It’s okay if the parchment hangs over the rim. Store it in the coldest part of your freezer (farthest from the door) until firm, at least 6 hours. It will keep for up to 3 months.
Reprinted from Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook. Copyright © 2019 by Salt & Straw, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Andrew Lee Thomas. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
