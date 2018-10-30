Tis the season for something pumpkin. Today on MORE, we’re kicking that sentiment up a notch or two. Our Molly Riehl is in the kitchen with Jackrabbit’s Executive Chef Brett Uniss. He’s showing us a delicious dish to celebrate the season.
Recipe:
Pumpkin Farrotto
Yield: 1 Serving
Chef Partner Signature:
Revised 10/23/2018
INGREDIENTS:
Farro, Cooked - 1 C
Pumpkin Puree - 2 OZ
Butter - 1Tbsp
Pumpkin, Diced - 2 OZ
Red Onion, Diced - 1 OZ
Vegetable Stock - 4 OZ
Mascarpone - 1 Tbsp
Pecorino Romano, Grated - 1 Tbsp
Pumpkin Seed Oil - 1 tsp
Sage Leaf - 5 Leaves
Pumpkin Seeds, Toasted - 1 Tbsp
Pomegranate Seeds - 2 tsp
METHOD:
1. In a saute pan, brown the pumpkin dice in the butter with sage leaves. When leaves are crispy, reserve for plating. Then add onion and sweat until tender.
2. Add the farro and warm through. Then add pumpkin puree and veg stock, bring to a simmer.
3. When vegetable stock is almost gone, add the mascarpone and pecorino and season to taste.
4. Spoon into a bowl and top with pumpkin seed oil, pumpkin seeds, sage leaf, pomegranate seeds ,and grated pecorino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.