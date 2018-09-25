PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When is pizza more than just a pizza? When it's made by one of the top pizza chefs in the city, Nick Ford of Pizzeria Sul Lago. Lucky for us, we're learning how to make a pizza pie just like he did. MORE's Molly Riehl invited Chef Nick into her kitchen to learn how the magic is made.
Tomato salad
1 large heirloom tomato- cut into wedges
1 peach - halve, remove pit and cut into wedges
6 cherry tomatoes- cut in quarters
6 pardon peppers- charred and cut into 1/4 inch rounds
4 pieces of basil- torn
2 pieces of Mint- torn
1/3 cup of whipped ricotta
4 Tablespoons of bacon vinaigrette
Salt to taste
For the bacon vinaigrette-
15 slices of bacon- cut into quarter inch pieces
6 scallion bottoms- cut into rounds
1 cup of scallion tops- cut into rounds
3 cloves of garlic- sliced
1 cup red wine vinegar
Procedure
1) cut the bacon into quarter-inch pieces and start rendering in a heavy bottom pan.
2) while bacon is cooking, cut the scallion bottoms and tops into thin rounds and slice the garlic. Set aside.
3) once the bacon is cooked, add the scallion bottoms and garlic. Once translucent add the scallion tops. Cook briefly.
4) strain the fat from the pan and set aside. Add the red wine vinegar to the pan and add in 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat. Mix until incorporated.
5) Cool at room temperature.
Whipped ricotta
1) place 1 cup of ricotta cheese in a kitchen aid with a paddle attachment. Turn on high and whip until creamy and smooth.
Pear pizza with a garlic cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, blue cheese, arugula, prosciutto, walnuts, and a balsamic glaze.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.