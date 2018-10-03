Ceviche -- it's delicious to eat, but intimidating to make at home. It doesn't have to be. MORE's Molly Riehl invites Quaintrelle's Executive Chef Ryley Eckersley into her kitchen to teach her how to make a seasonal, simple and satisfying ceviche.
RECIPE:
Salmon and watermelon ceviche; serves 6 approximately 7 oz portions
16o z salmon, skinned, boned and cubed into half inch cubes
16 oz watermelon, also in half inch cubes
8 oz cucumber, thinly sliced
6 oz julienned walla walla onion, or any sweet onion varietal you can find
1 or 2 hot chili, habanero, jalapeño, carrot chili, its up to your spicy palate…I put a lot
Juice of 2 limes
8 oz watermelon juice
2 tbsp chopped each fresh basil, dill, green onion, lemon verbena
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon fish sauce
1.5 teaspoon nice salt
In a bowl, salt the fish and put into the fridge for 5-10 min. This extrapolates a bit of moisture from the fish and makes for good leche de tigre!
Add all wet ingredients and taste. Adjust where necessary. All limes are different sized and ph…if it needs a bit more acid, or you want a bit more fish sauce etc, heres a good time to do it.
In with the rest of the ingredients, mix and serve with something crunchy. This could be crispy wontons, tortilla chips, or even lettuce or cabbage if you'd like a slightly healthier option!
