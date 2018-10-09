Some meals are meant for special occasions. A gumbo ramen is one of those meals. Today, The Waiting Room’s Chef Tom Dunklin is in the kitchen with MORE’s Molly Riehl, showing her how to put a New Orleans twist on a ramen dish.

The Waiting Room serves Gumbo Ramen every Tuesday during the fall and winter seasons. If you want to try your hand at it, the recipe is below.

Gumbo Ramen

by Chefs Kyle Rourke & Thomas Dunklin, The Waiting Room

Gumbo Ramen Base

2c trinity (small dice)

1 t thyme chopped

½ T garlic chopped

1t cayenne

1ea bay leaves

1c fat (bacon, pork or chicken)

1 to 1 ¼ c flour

2c chicken stock

1ea ham hocks

1ea kombu

½ c bonito

1ea 1 ½ ginger nub

1can peeled tomatoes (8oz can)

1ea amber beer

• Combine chicken stock, tomatoes, kombu, ginger and ham hock. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3 to

4 hours. Add bonito and let sit for 4 minutes and strain.

• Combine fat and flour in a rondo over medium heat. Wisk until combined and cook for about 20

minutes until the roux is the consistency of really dark chocolate. Pour roux over trinity and mix.

• Add thyme, garlic, bay leaf and cayenne and toast.

• Pour beer into mix and mix well.

• Pour roux mix into chicken stock base and combine well.

• Place on burner on low heat. Keep stirring as it will stick. Let cook for 4 to 5 hours with constant

stirring and skimming. Season with salt, pepper, Worcestershire, soy, Tabasco and gumbo file.

Garnishes:

Andouille Spiced Pork Belly or Andouille Sausage

Deviled Egg

Crispy Okra

Gumbo Ramen Base

Mustard Greens

Green Onion

Ramen Noodles

Nori

• To Finish, place noodles in bowl and top with pork belly and mustard greens. Pour broth over

