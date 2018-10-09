Some meals are meant for special occasions. A gumbo ramen is one of those meals. Today, The Waiting Room’s Chef Tom Dunklin is in the kitchen with MORE’s Molly Riehl, showing her how to put a New Orleans twist on a ramen dish.
The Waiting Room serves Gumbo Ramen every Tuesday during the fall and winter seasons. If you want to try your hand at it, the recipe is below.
Gumbo Ramen
by Chefs Kyle Rourke & Thomas Dunklin, The Waiting Room
Gumbo Ramen Base
2c trinity (small dice)
1 t thyme chopped
½ T garlic chopped
1t cayenne
1ea bay leaves
1c fat (bacon, pork or chicken)
1 to 1 ¼ c flour
2c chicken stock
1ea ham hocks
1ea kombu
½ c bonito
1ea 1 ½ ginger nub
1can peeled tomatoes (8oz can)
1ea amber beer
• Combine chicken stock, tomatoes, kombu, ginger and ham hock. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3 to
4 hours. Add bonito and let sit for 4 minutes and strain.
• Combine fat and flour in a rondo over medium heat. Wisk until combined and cook for about 20
minutes until the roux is the consistency of really dark chocolate. Pour roux over trinity and mix.
• Add thyme, garlic, bay leaf and cayenne and toast.
• Pour beer into mix and mix well.
• Pour roux mix into chicken stock base and combine well.
• Place on burner on low heat. Keep stirring as it will stick. Let cook for 4 to 5 hours with constant
stirring and skimming. Season with salt, pepper, Worcestershire, soy, Tabasco and gumbo file.
Garnishes:
Andouille Spiced Pork Belly or Andouille Sausage
Deviled Egg
Crispy Okra
Gumbo Ramen Base
Mustard Greens
Green Onion
Ramen Noodles
Nori
• To Finish, place noodles in bowl and top with pork belly and mustard greens. Pour broth over
