What are you more excited for: Thanksgiving dinner or Thanksgiving leftovers? This year, instead of your go-to turkey sandwich, why not kick things up a notch? Urdaneta’s Chef Javier Canteras joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen for a delicious twist on leftovers.
Thanksgiving Leftover Croquetas (serves 8)
Ingredients:
1 stick (4 oz) butter, unsalted
1 medium onion, small diced
2 small carrots, peeled and small diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup dry white wine
¾ cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
1 cup turkey or chicken stock
2 bay leaves
6 sprigs fresh thyme
1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
2 cups leftover turkey meat, skin removed and coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped
½ cup frozen peas (optional)
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
Oil for frying
Breading:
1 cup all-purpose flour
4 eggs, beaten
2 cups seasoned stuffing mix, pulsed in a food processor or seasoned breadcrumbs
Preparation:
In a medium saucepan, add the milk, stock, bay leaves, thyme, and a pinch of salt, and place over medium-low
heat. Place another medium saucepan over medium heat and melt the stick of butter. When the butter begins to
slightly foam, add the onion and carrots with a pinch of salt, and cook just until the carrots begin to soften, about
5 minutes. Next, add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine and reduce it by ½, about 2 minutes. Now,
add the flour and mix it in really well until it forms a smooth paste, and cook for about 1 minute stirring often.
While the paste is cooking, remove the thyme and bay leaves from the milk mixture. Next, whisk in the milk
mixture into the paste until there are no lumps to be found. Turn the heat to low, and add the turkey meat,
mashed potatoes, parsley, sage, nutmeg, and peas (if using). Stir the mixture to incorporate all of the ingredients,
and cook for about 2 minutes stirring often. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary. Spread the mixture onto
a sheet pan or a large plate, and cool in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
Next, set up a breading station. Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 individual bowls or wide plates. With
2 large spoons, begin shaping the cooled mixture into croquetas (about about 2 ½ inches long and 1 inch tall).
Working in batches, first dredge them in the flour, then dip them in the egg, lastly coat them well in the
breadcrumbs, and lay the finished croquetas in a single layer on a platter. When they are finished, refrigerate
them for 30 minutes before frying.
While the croquetas are cooling, pour enough oil in a medium-to-large frying pan to cover 1 inch deep. Heat the
oil to about 365 F. Place the croquetas in the hot oil and fry quickly, turning several times, until golden brown.
Remove the croquetas with a slotted spoon and set on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Serve immediately.
If the croquettes are not being served immediately, place them in a warm oven (200 F degrees) for up to 30
minutes. When ready, serve them with a side of warm leftover turkey gravy for dipping and enjoy!
- Chef Javier Canteras
