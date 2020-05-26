In Their Kitchen: Bullard’s Chef Doug Adams brings the heat with honey glazed chicken wings

Memorial Day Weekend is officially behind us, which means it’s barbecue season! The next time you fire up your grill, how would you like to cook like one of Portland’s most celebrated chefs?
Chef Doug Adams virtually invited Molly Riehl into his kitchen at Bullard to show us the sweet – and spicy – way he’s celebrating the season.
To learn more about Bullard: https://www.bullardpdx.com/
Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
What you’ll need-
a grill - I HIGHLY recommend charcoal grilling at home, “Lazarri” brand lump charcoal is my absolute favorite, BUT if you have a propane grill that works too!!
a blender or immersion blender - you will need something high speed to really buzz the habanero so there’s no big chunks
a pastry or marinading “brush”
A note on “brining” - At Bullard, we utilize a technique called “dry brining”; which is basically a heavy seasoning for 24-48 hours. I just don’t understand why you would soak a bird in water if you wanted to get the skin as crispy as possible - but if you like wet brining than that will work just fine. For this recipe, I suggest seasoning the wings overnight in your fridge with a healthy shake of kosher salt- if you have enough room to keep them uncovered for a few hours that will help a lot!! Dry+Salted Skin = Crispy Skin
INGREDIENTS-
6 whole wings (drum+flat)
kosher salt
fresh ground black pepper
1 habanero
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup honey
canola or blend oil
PROCESS-
Get the grill nice and hot, and let the coals burn off all the flame, and get white hot with radiant heat.
place apple cider vinegar, the habanero, and honey into the blender, season with a little salt and buzz until totally smooth. Season with a bit of kosher salt and black pepper
Rub the grill grates with a little canola oil and place wings on the grill, when you flip the first time, start brushing the wings with the marinade.
Grill the wings while brushing constantly and flip and move often, not letting the sugar burn. Cook until internal temperature is 165 degrees and let wings rest up to 170. Enjoy with cold beer, a margarita , and some pickles!!
