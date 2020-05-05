In Their Kitchen: Celebrate Mother’s Day with Abbey Road Farm’s crepe recipe

Mother’s Day is this weekend, and we want to help you celebrate mom in the most delicious way possible. The husband-wife chef team at Abbey Road Farm, Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius, invite us into their kitchen to show us their recipe for crepes.
To learn more about Abbey Road Farm’s Mother’s Day contest: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qPCaLB7W4/
Crepes
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
6 tablespoons (2/3 stick) butter-melted
up to 1/2 cup water
measure and mix all dry ingredients
crack eggs in a separate bowl (this makes it easier to remove any shell that might sneak in)
mix milk into eggs and add to dry
mix with a whisk until mostly smooth
whisk in melted butter
add cold water until batter has the texture of heavy cream (not too thick but not too runny)
let rest for about 15 min to get full hydration of flour
strain to remove any larger flour lumps (this is optional but nice)
preheat your pan over med-low heat, an omelette pan works best
grease pan with butter-then wipe most of it out with a paper towel
add a scant 1/4 cup of batter to pan and tilt the pan in circles so batter coats the whole bottom of the pan
continue rotating the pan until the batter kind of dries up
cook until the crepe looks a bit sweaty, then carefully lift the edge and flip-if your crepe rips when flipping, cook the first side longer
the first side should have some brown spots and a slightly crispy edge
cook second side for just a bit (up to a minute)
slide out onto your plate
stacking the finished crepes will keep them warm
crepes can be cooled, wrapped and refrigerated for several days-reheat before serving
Toppings:
*Whipped Sour Cream and Strawberries*
1 cup heavy whip cream- whipped foamy
add 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
whip until stiff peaks
fold in 2 tablespoons sour cream
right before service, top crepes and add fresh sliced strawberries macerated in a bit of regular sugar
*Spring Asparagus with your favorite Cheese*
6 spears fresh tender asparagus-chopped into 1/2 inch pieces on the bias (diagonal cuts)
sauteed in 1 tablespoon butter with a pinch of good salt (Jacobsen sea salt is local)
your favorite cheese-tempered
fresh chives or parsley- chopped (optional)
right before service, arrange crepes on serving platter, top with asparagus and grate cheese over top
garnish with chopped herbs
if your favorite cheese is soft, you can fill crepes with the above ingredients and roll them up, garnish with fresh herbs on top
