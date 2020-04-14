Have you been spending more time than usual in the kitchen, as we practice social distancing? Looking for new recipes to try? Chef Patrick McKee of Estes at Dame is showing us how to make a dish inspired by his mom’s home cooking.
To learn more about Estes at Dame: https://estespdx.com/
Chicken & Orecchiette Pasta Soup
1 Mary’s Chicken
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 medium bulb of fennel, diced
3 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 bunch of lacinato kale, leaves only
8 oz pancetta or bacon
2 c dried orecchiette pasta from Dececco
2 bay leaves
1 c dry white wine
2 T olive oil
S & P
After I take the chicken out of the bag it comes in, I like to rinse it with cold water, then place in the stock pot and cover with water. Put the bay leaves and lightly season the water and bring to a simmer. Let this cook for about 1 ½ hours, until the meat starts to fall off the bone.
While the chicken is cooking, in another pot, boil and season water to cook the pasta. Cook until al dente, and set aside to put in the soup. I like to sprinkle a little olive oil on the pasta to keep it from sticking.
Next, gently pull the chicken from the water and set aside to let cool. Save the broth, as this is now the base for the soup! Once cool, you will pick all the meat from the bones, and, if you want, reserve the bones for another stock.
In a heavy bottom pot over medium heat, pour the 2 T olive oil and slowly render the pancetta until nicely brown all over. Next, saute the onion, fennel and carrot until translucent. Next, deglaze with the wine and reduce until gone, then add the chicken meat, broth and kale and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add your pasta and continue cooking for a few more minutes. Season and you’re ready!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.