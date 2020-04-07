With social distancing measures in place, many of us are cooking at home more often – and that includes some of your favorite chefs! What are Portland’s biggest culinary stars making in their own kitchen? Molly Riehl joins Urdaneta’s Chef Javier Canteras for the first segment of In Their Kitchen.
Tuna Empanada
Ingredients:
For the Crust:
3 Cups all-purpose flour
4 oz unsalted butter (1 stick), cold
1 Teaspoon baking powder
1 Teaspoon salt
¼ Cup apple juice, cold
¼ Cup ice water
1 Egg, beaten
For the Filling:
¼ Cup olive oil
1 Large onion, medium dice
1 Medium carrot, medium dice
1 Red bell pepper, medium dice
1 Green bell pepper, medium dice
1 Cup celery root, peeled, medium
dice
6 Cloves garlic, sliced
1/3 Cup green olives, sliced
1 Teaspoon pimenton (Spanish
smoked paprika)
¼ Cup white wine
2 Cups crushed canned tomatoes
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
2 Cans tuna
4 Hard boiled eggs, sliced
1 Egg, beaten, for brushing
Kosher salt to taste
Tools and Equipment:
1 Large saute pan
1 Small sauce pan (for boiling
eggs)
1 Rolling pin
1 Whisk
1 Box grater (or any grater)
1 9 X 13 baking pan
Preparation:
First make the crust dough. In a large bowl, Combine the flour,
baking powder, and salt, whisk the dry ingredients until
incorporated. Using a box grater, grate the cold butter into the
flour and mix well with your hands. Add the egg, apple juice, and
ice water, and stir with a wooden, or large spoon just until the
dough comes together. If it looks too dry, add a little more ice
water and mix again. Turn the dough out of the bowl, form it into
a flat disc, wrap in plastic wrap, and place it in the fridge while
you make the filling.
For the filling, place a large saute pan over medium heat, add the
olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the chopped onions with a pinch
of salt. Stir and cover the pan. Occasionally stir the onions and
cook until they begin to turn translucent. Now, add the peppers,
carrot, celery root, and another pinch of salt, stir well and cover.
Cook the vegetables stirring occasionally until they just begin to
soften. Add the sliced garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the
pimenton, and cook for one minute. Add the wine and reduce it
by half. Next, add the crushed tomatoes, brown sugar, olives,
tuna, and stir well breaking up the chunks of tuna. Cook for 10
minutes, uncovered, until the sauce has reduced and thickened.
Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking, and set aside.
To assemble and bake. Pre-heat your oven to 375 degrees. Take
the dough out of the fridge. On a floured cutting board, divide the
dough in half, and roll each half into the shape of a rectangle,
slightly larger than the bottom of the baking pan. About ¼ inch
thickness. Place one dough on the bottom of the baking pan,
letting about one inch come up the sides of the pan. Next, spoon
in the filling, and flatten evenly. Lay the sliced hard boiled eggs
across the top of the filling. Place the other half of the dough on
top. Using your fingers, tuck in the top dough around the edges of
the pan squeezing the bottom and top doughs together. Brush the
top with the beaten egg, cut three slits in the dough to vent, place
in the oven, and bake for 45 minutes until golden brown and
bubbly.
Let rest for 10 minutes before cutting.
- Chef Javier Canteras
