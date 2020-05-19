In Their Kitchen: Magna’s Chef Carlo Lamagna shares his spin on a spam sando

Chefs – they’re just like us! When they’re hungry at home, they cook food that makes them happy. Chefs do, however, have a few tricks that take their comfort food to new levels. Luckily, many of our culinary stars are willing to share their secrets.
Today, Chef Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kusina invites Molly Riehl into his kitchen to teach us his spin on a spam sandwich.
To learn more about Magna Kusina: https://www.magnapdx.com/
Carlo's Spam Sando
2 slices of bread (shokupan or japanese milk bread is what I used, but any bread can be used really..)
2 tbsp butter, softened
4 slices of SPAM, cut 1/4" thick
2 eggs
2 tsp chopped garlic
2 Tbsp kewpie mayo
1/2 cup shredded cheese (I did a combo of cheddar, mozzarella, parm, and swiss.....)
- to prepare items, spread 1/2 tbsp of butter on one side of each slice of bread.
- scramble eggs with a pinch of salt. In a hot pan, place 1 tbsp of butter and chopped garlic in the pan and slowly heat. Place scrambled eggs into the pan and cook until eggs are sufficiently cooked or until desired texture is achieved.
- sear spam in a pan until crisp and brown on both sides. Remove from pan or if using a flat top, transfer to low heat side.
- on medium high, sprinkle cheese in an even layer. When cheese is browned and able to lift from pan in a solid piece, the cheese is ready...
Note, that no oil added to spam and cheese is necessary due to the natural fat contained in both items.
- on the interior sides of the bread, spread the kewpie mayo.
- to assemble the sandwich, simply shingle spam on one half of the cheese and place the egg on top, preferably to the size of the bread, and fold other half of cheese over. Place structure in between the two slices and sear butter sides of the bread until golden brown....then enjoy!!
