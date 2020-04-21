In Their Kitchen: Meet Chef Cathy Whims

Have you been spending more time in your kitchen lately? Want to kick up your culinary skills and cook like one of Portland’s most celebrated chefs? Portland powerhouse Cathy Whims of Nostrana invited Molly Riehl into her kitchen – virtually, of course – to teach us her take on fettuccine.
To learn more about Nostrana’s Curbside Wine Shop: https://wine.nostrana.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.