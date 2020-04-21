In Their Kitchen: Nostrana’s Chef Cathy Whims shares recipe for Yogurt Fettuccine

Have you been spending more time in your kitchen lately? Want to kick up your culinary skills and cook like one of Portland’s most celebrated chefs? Portland powerhouse Cathy Whims of Nostrana invited Molly Riehl into her kitchen – virtually, of course – to teach us her take on fettuccine.
To learn more about Nostrana’s Curbside Wine Shop: https://wine.nostrana.com/
Yogurt Fettuccine With Caramelized Onions
Created by Cathy Whims, Nostrana in Portland, OR
SERVES 6
INGREDIENTS
· 2 cups whole milk yogurt
· 5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
· 3 large onions thinly sliced
· Sea salt
· 1 lb. fresh fettuccine (or any dried pasta)
· 1 cup grated pecorino Romano cheese (or other hard cheese)
· ¼ cup finely chopped chives (or other fresh herb)
· More extra virgin olive oil to garnish
DIRECTIONS
The day before: Fold a long cheesecloth into fourths. Spoon yogurt into the center, tie bundle to a long wooden spoon. Suspend spoon across bowl, allowing bundle to drain. Refrigerate for 8 hrs. or overnight. Yogurt will drain and become quite thick. Remove yogurt from cheesecloth. Bring to room temperature.
Day of: Heat oil in large skillet. Add onions, toss well, and reduce to medium-low heat. Stir often until onions are creamy and caramelized to a golden brown, approx. 30-40 min. Reduce heat if onions darken too quickly.
Meanwhile, bring 5 quarts water to a boil. Season with salt- enough to give it a sea-water taste. Add pasta; cook until just al dente’.
Place yogurt in large bowl. Add 1/2 cup hot pasta water; whisk together. Add drained pasta, and toss; put in large, warm serving bowl. Spoon in caramelized onions. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle cheese, chives, and freshly ground pepper to taste.
