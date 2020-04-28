In Their Kitchen: Quaintrelle’s Chef Ryley Eckersley shares recipe for salsa verde

With social distancing measures in place, many of us are spending more time in the kitchen. Want to kick up your culinary skills and cook like some of Portland’s most popular chefs? Quaintrelle’s Executive Chef Ryley Eckersley invites us into his kitchen to teach us his recipe for salsa verde.
To learn more about Quaintrelle’s pick-up and delivery options: http://www.quaintrelle.co/
Roasted Carrots with Salsa Verde, Almonds and Chèvre
Recipe by Chef Ryley Eckersley
Serves 6
Oregon wine pairing - James Rahn 2016 Rainsong Vineyard Pinot Meunier
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to cover if necessary
1/2 cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped
1 sprig dill, finely chopped
2 bunches green onion, coarsely chopped
1 tsp rosemary, finely chopped
1 cup almonds, coarsely chopped
1 tbsp minced shallots, finely chopped
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tsp lemon zest
1 tsp sauvignon blanc wine
Grab a big handful of whatever brassicas (broccoli raab, kale, kohlrabi, cabbage, etc.) on hand
1 lb of carrots
1-2 oz. chèvre
Combine all ingredients except carrots, brassicas, chèvre and toss well.
Grab brassicas, season generously and grill to blacken a bit. Then chop them small (a bit bigger than the herbs, more like the size of nuts).
Roast carrots with salt and pepper and extra-virgin olive oil.
Cover carrots with salsa verde. Add a few dollops of chèvre.
