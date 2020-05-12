In Their Kitchen: The Nightwood Society’s Chef Sarah Schneider shares celebrated spin on the Caesar salad

Are you spending more time in the kitchen while we’re home, social distancing? Want to cook your next meal like a pro? Chef Sarah Schneider of The Nightwood Society invites us into her kitchen to teach us her delicious spin on a Caesar salad.

Chef Sarah’s Caesar recipe: https://thenightwoodsociety.com/blog/caesar

To follow The Nightwood Society: https://thenightwoodsociety.com/blog/caesar

