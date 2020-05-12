In Their Kitchen: The Nightwood Society’s Chef Sarah Schneider shares celebrated spin on the Caesar salad

Are you spending more time in the kitchen while we’re home, social distancing? Want to cook your next meal like a pro? Chef Sarah Schneider of The Nightwood Society invites us into her kitchen to teach us her delicious spin on a Caesar salad.
Chef Sarah’s Caesar recipe: https://thenightwoodsociety.com/blog/caesar
To follow The Nightwood Society: https://thenightwoodsociety.com/blog/caesar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.