Indie rock band Sir Sly has had a huge past couple years, touring the world, playing festivals and climbing Billboard charts. This past weekend, the guys were in Portland, playing at the Roseland. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with the rock stars to talk music, marriage and Portugal. The Man
Listen to Sir Sly’s cover of “Tidal Wave”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ozi_70ZUggs
