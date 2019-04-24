Local social media star Laura Elizabeth Arbo has more than 114,000 Instagram followers, thanks to her gorgeous photos, fashion inspiration and tips on where to go and what to do in Portland. Have you ever wondered how someone soars to Instafame and what it’s like to be an influencer? MORE’s Molly Riehl sits down with Laura to find out.
To follow Laura: https://www.instagram.com/laura_elizabeth/?hl=en
To follow Laura’s husband Matt: https://www.instagram.com/explorermattarbo/
To read their blog: https://www.thearbos.com/blog
