Is Barb Sellers of Fairview the oldest Barista in the world? MORE’S Spencer Thomas took to Divine Mocha to find out

Barb Sellers is deemed by those in her community as the oldest barista in the world. She’s 85 years young and runs Divine Mocha in Fairview, Oregon, as a one woman band.
It’s a magical place where some folks come for a delicious cup of coffee, and others come just to hear Barbs words of wisdom, which she has plenty of.
She has a menu full of community favorites such as a classic cappuccino, white chocolate latte, or chai tea, and a hearty food menu to go right along with it.
To learn more, head to https://www.facebook.com/divinemochacoffee/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.