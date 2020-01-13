The future of transportation has rolled into town, thanks to two local entrepreneurs. Mason Buechler and Chico Guerra, who grew up down the street from one another, have introduced e-skates to Oregon. They stop by the studio to show Molly Riehl how the Zuum Tech works.
To learn more about Zuum Tech: https://zuumtech.com/
