It’s the restaurant opening Portland has been waiting years for. Top Chef finalist Doug Adams and his business partner Jen Quist swung open the doors of Bullard over the weekend. The restaurant, which is in the new Woodlark hotel, is an ode to Chef Doug’s past and present, and our Molly Riehl says it is well-worth the wait.
Along with Bullard, Chef Doug, Jen Quist and Bar Manager Daniel Osborne have opened Abigail Hall in the Woodlark. The bar is named after famed Oregon suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway.
To learn more about Bullard: https://www.bullardpdx.com/
