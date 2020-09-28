Many restaurants have closed since the pandemic began, including Fine Dining, Irving Street Kitchen. But the team behind the popular restaurant didn’t let the pandemic hold them back, instead they used the opportunity to act on a dream they’ve had for years. Chef Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael have now opened Italian-style market, Cooperativa, in Portland’s Pearl District. MORE’s Stephanie Domurat stopped by to show all the new market has to offer. Cooperativa is located 1250 NW 9th Avenue in Portland and is currently open Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.cooperativapdx.com/
Italian-style market, Cooperativa, opens in the Portland’s Pearl District
