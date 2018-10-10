James Beard Award-winning Chef Naomi Pomeroy sat down with MORE to talk about her wildly successful restaurant BEAST, her new flower and plant shop COLIBRI and her career as one of Portland's top celebrity chefs. Naomi is an Oregon native and was a finalist on the cooking competition tv series Top Chef Masters on Bravo. To learn more about her restaurant, log onto: https://www.beastpdx.com/ To learn more about Colibri, log onto: https://www.colibripdx.com/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.