James Beard nominee Chef Gregory Gourdet is a bright light for Portland during pandemic

To say Chef Gregory Gourdet is on fire would be an understatement. The Portland culinary giant was just named a James beard finalist, as he competes and thrives through the current season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” All Stars edition. Molly Riehl speaks with the superstar chef about all the excitement and what it means to be representing Portland in the middle of a pandemic.
Chef Gregory is the Director of Culinary Operations at Departure in Downtown Portland.
His upcoming cookbook, “Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health,” is expected to be out next spring.
To follow Chef Gregory: https://www.instagram.com/gg30000/?hl=en
