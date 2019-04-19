One of Portland’s most iconic restaurants, Ava Gene’s, is closed for six weeks for a remodel. In the meantime, James Beard-winning chef Joshua McFadden and his team have something exciting in store for the people of Portland. A temporary restaurant called Ava Geno’s has popped up in Old Town. Molly
Where Ava Gene’s is a Roman-inspired, produce-forward, special-occasion restaurant, Ava Geno’s focuses on the Italian-America, red-checkered tablecloth experience you may have had growing up – only there’s a James Beard winner behind it. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the temporary spot for a taste.
Ava Geno’s is open Tuesday to Saturday through May 24th in Old Town.
For more information: https://www.avagenos.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.